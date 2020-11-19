TODAY |

Top tips for keeping your online Christmas shopping safe this silly season

Source:  1 NEWS

While Christmas is looming around the corner, so too are scammers looking to profit, with porch pirates and fake UPS courier scams making the rounds.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Reporter Mary-Jane Aggett investigates how to make sure the presents you ordered find their way to your door. Source: Seven Sharp

So how do we keep ourselves - and our presents - safe this Christmas?

Post Haste Couriers fleet manager Stacey Collis shared her top tips with TVNZ1's Seven Sharp for keeping parcels safe, including having packages delivered to your workplace if possible.

If the packages are being delivered to your home, she said to "just be really clear about the instructions that you give your senders".

"Ask for signature required or, if you know you're not going to be home, put some instructions on there like 'backdoor' or somewhere on your property that's a nice, safe place, is away from the roadside and any view," Collis said.

The police have advised people to be discreet about getting rid of packaging, with Collis adding that people should try and remove any labels.

Collis said people should also be "very weary" about text and email scams about parcels.

"Our business, we will never send you a text message asking for money. That is definitely a big sign that this is a scam.

"Yes, we will text you to tell you deliveries are on their way or things like that, but we will never ask you for money."

For all of her tips, watch the full interview in the video above. 


New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:17
SpaceX astronauts get jaw-dropping view of New Zealand from 400km above
2
Winston Peters makes first public appearance since his party’s loss on election night
3
Android phone users left frustrated amid reports of NZ COVID Tracer app glitching, deleting entries
4
'Lost our sleep, our future, our jobs' - Recent grads locked out of NZ plead for exemption
5
Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani makes blunders in court while arguing US election result
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'Lost our sleep, our future, our jobs' - Recent grads locked out of NZ plead for exemption
00:51

Winston Peters makes first public appearance since his party’s loss on election night
01:13

'Our laws need to be strengthened, it’s appalling' – Pike River widow calls for law change 10 years on from tragedy

Blind Wellington man kicked off bus for his poodle guide dog