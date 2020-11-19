Top tips for keeping your online Christmas shopping safe this silly season

While Christmas is looming around the corner, so too are scammers looking to profit, with porch pirates and fake UPS courier scams making the rounds.

Your playlist will load after this ad

So how do we keep ourselves - and our presents - safe this Christmas?

Post Haste Couriers fleet manager Stacey Collis shared her top tips with TVNZ1's Seven Sharp for keeping parcels safe, including having packages delivered to your workplace if possible.

If the packages are being delivered to your home, she said to "just be really clear about the instructions that you give your senders".

"Ask for signature required or, if you know you're not going to be home, put some instructions on there like 'backdoor' or somewhere on your property that's a nice, safe place, is away from the roadside and any view," Collis said.

The police have advised people to be discreet about getting rid of packaging, with Collis adding that people should try and remove any labels.

Collis said people should also be "very weary" about text and email scams about parcels.

"Our business, we will never send you a text message asking for money. That is definitely a big sign that this is a scam.

"Yes, we will text you to tell you deliveries are on their way or things like that, but we will never ask you for money."

For all of her tips, watch the full interview in the video above.