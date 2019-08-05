Top American defence official says US and NZ are 'brothers'

The United States says it and New Zealand are “brothers” and that it’s looking forward to finding new ways to cooperate with defence ties.

Just days after being appointed the US Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper is in Auckland formally meeting his New Zealand counterpart Ron Mark.

“I’ve come to personally demonstrate the priority we place on our friends here, especially New Zealand… our militaries have made significant strides in defence cooperation and we greatly value New Zealand’s contributions to a free and open Pacific,” Dr Esper said at the start of a bilateral meeting.

“New Zealand and the United States share a vision of the future based on values of sovereignty, peaceful conflict resolution, international rule of law and freedom of navigation – so we are committed to this future in our words and in our actions,” he said.

Ron Mark welcomed Dr Esper in te reo and said today’s meeting was “very important” for New Zealand.

“I’m particularly pleased you’ve been able to make this journey so quickly after your appointment, we’re pleased and flattered and very grateful,” Mr Mark said.

“We’ve had a very long relationship based on respect and the pursuit of freedom, democracy and prosperity – and values, very much values.”

Ron Mark also expressed condolences for the recent mass shootings in the US, saying “New Zealand knows the agony”.

When he announced the visit last month, our Defence Minister said he looked forward to talking over challenges in the Pacific that New Zealand and the US face.

Mr Mark also said he planned on talking about defence capability.

“Operating and exercising with the US across a range of activities amplifies New Zealand’s ability to contribute to international security and to protect and promote New Zealand’s interests," Mr Mark said at the time.

Dr Esper touched down at a windy Auckland Airport on a blue and white United States plane, and was welcomed on the runway with a hongi from Ron Mark.

The pair could be seen enthusiastically shaking hands, with Dr Esper patting Mr Mark’s shoulder before being greeted by US Ambassador Scott Brown and New Zealand military representatives.

Secretary Mark Esper's visit comes off the back of a trip to Australia where the government there came under pressure to let the US put ground-based missiles in the country's north.

Nine News reports he told reporters he want missiles based in Asia as a deterrent to what he perceives as "an era of great power competition".

But the ABC reports the government later ruled it out with Defence Minister Linda Renolds confirming that while the issue had been canvassed, no formal request had been made.

While in Australia, Mr Esper tweeted a photo of him and Prime Minster Scott Morrison saying "here's to another 100 years of mateship".

The Defense Secretary later tweeted his time in Australia was productive and successful, and mentioned "the strong bonds" between the US and Australia.

Dr Esper was only sworn into the job on July 23, when he became the 27th Secretary of Defense.

US President Donald Trump, who nominated him, said at the swearing in "there is no one more qualified to lead the Department of Defense".

"I am confident that he will be an outstanding Secretary of Defense. I have absolutely no doubt about it. He is outstanding in every way," the president said.

Japan, Mongolia, and South Korea are also on Mark Esper's list of destinations.