Tonga's King Tupou VI, in unprecedented move, delivers water to cyclone affected Tonatapu residents

In an unprecedented move, Tonga's King, accompanied by members of his defence force and royal household, delivered water to Tongatapu residents affected by cyclone Gita.

Tongan King George Tupou VI. Source: 1 NEWS

The cyclone tore through Tonga on Monday night leaving widespread damage including destroyed buildings.

King Tupou VI stayed in his vehicle as his motorcade moved slowly through the village of Patangata one of the worst affected areas where nearly every home was badly damaged.