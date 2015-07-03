 

Tonga's King Tupou VI, in unprecedented move, delivers water to cyclone affected Tonatapu residents

In an unprecedented move, Tonga's King, accompanied by members of his defence force and royal household, delivered water to Tongatapu residents affected by cyclone Gita.

Tongan King George Tupou VI.

The cyclone tore through Tonga on Monday night leaving widespread damage including destroyed buildings.

King Tupou VI stayed in his vehicle as his motorcade moved slowly through the village of Patangata one of the worst affected areas where nearly every home was badly damaged.

Soldiers ran to each house delivering trays of fresh drinking water to bemused but grateful residents King Tupou's motorcade also delivered water yesterday to households on the badly hit east side of the island.

