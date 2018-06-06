 

Tolaga Bay locals unhappy forestry industry not offering to help pay for flood clean up

Sean Hogan 

Concerned locals turned out in force at a meeting in Tolaga Bay last night to address concerns about the recent flooding events and forestry practices.

There are claims forestry operations made the situation worse.

1 NEWS wasn't allowed to film the meeting between Gisborne District Council, forestry representatives and locals but there were plenty of questions about whether events like the past two weeks could happen again. 

Thirty-six homes were affected by flooding and slash - logging off cuts - brought down by heavy rain, wiping out some homes and making a mess of farms, rivers and beaches. 

The Gisborne District Council couldn't give the assurance that it wouldn't happen again but said forestry would be looking at their practices to manage slash.

Some locals came away disappointed in a lack of commitment from the forestry industry to contribute money to the clean up. 

They say they are committing resources and contractors to affected farms and roads that need fixing. 

An investigation by the Gisborne District Council into the event and who is responsible won't be completed for at least six months.

