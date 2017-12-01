 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Toilet roll and soiled nappies – picturesque Golden Bay worried about summer influx of freedom campers

share

Kaitlin Ruddock 

1 NEWS Reporter

Golden Bay locals claim some freedom campers are already pushing the limits, as the region braces itself for an influx of tourists over summer.

The Tasman District Council has a draft bylaw which if passed would prohibit freedom camping in certain places.
Source: 1 NEWS
ONN 1 News at 6 promo image

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.

Source: 1 NEWS

Changes are coming for freedom campers in the upper South Island, with local councils working to prevent overcrowding, pollution and illegal camping following previous problematic summers.

"We still recognise that having them come through is a great advertisement for the bay" Takaka resident Warren says, "but it's a wrong advertisement when you see what they leave behind".

When 1 NEWS visited a freedom camping area for self-contained units by the Waitapu River in Takaka this week, a makeshift fire pit had been left on the riverbank, with a soiled nappy, toilet roll and tin foil on top.

Further down the river, at the notorious informal freedom camping spot behind Reillys St, gates have now been put up by Tasman District Council to block off the area, including a carpark, from vehicles.

At the height of last year's summer season, up to 400 people were reported to have camped there.

A draft bylaw will also go before Tasman District Council on December 14 which would prohibit freedom camping in certain places, particularly where there are residential houses.

But Mayor Richard Kempthorne says there are also "other places where we're saying actually, we should allow either people with self-contained camper vans and some places where they could be self-contained or non self-contained

A new Nelson City Council bylaw, effective from December 1, also puts an end to freedom camping on council land for all but those vehicles with their own waste water tanks.

But Takaka residents say not everyone's playing by the rules. Hika Rountree says last weekend he spotted several freedom campers setting up in a reserve where camping is prohibited.

"They'd used pallets to build a floor" Mr Rountree said.

Mr Kempthorne is assuring the community that greater enforcement is being looked at.

"Certainly our staff will be bringing forward a recommendation for increasing compliance, and so that's how we will be able to enforce that, but of course that comes at a cost to ratepayers".

Tasman District Council is also waiting to find out whether they qualify for the government's Tourism Infrastructure Fund to help maintain and build new public facilities like toilets and showers.

Related

Kaitlin Ruddock

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:26
1
The visitors were looking good until Wagner decided the short-ball approach was the way to go.

LIVE: Neil Wagner on fire for Black Caps as Windies begin to crumble after lunch

01:02
2
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Watch: Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord Abe Wharewaka-Topia's coffin carried from marae

00:23
3
Dame Susan Devoy said Mr Peters described her as "a bit round" in 1987, but the deputy PM disputes that.

Watch: 'I thought it was a compliment' - Winston Peters denies Dame Susan Devoy's claim he made comments about her weight

4
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy.

Dame Susan Devoy calls Winston Peters 'obnoxious', says he once told her to lose weight

5

Fonterra to pay $183m to French food giant over 2013 botulism scare

23:16
The 1 NEWS political team of Katie, Corin and Andrea analyse what these big changes actually mean.

Video podcast: Paid parental leave, LVRs & Overseas Investment – Corin & Co. dissect the week's big political stories

The 1 NEWS political team of Katie, Corin and Andrea analyse what these big changes actually mean.

'A more menacing vibe than the average passive homeless person' - Kiwis feel way less safe at night than a year ago

Police report Kiwis are feeling significantly less safe, and homelessness could be the reason.


02:05
The Tasman District Council has a draft bylaw which if passed would prohibit freedom camping in certain places.

Toilet roll and soiled nappies – picturesque Golden Bay worried about summer influx of freedom campers

The Tasman District Council has already blocked access to one problem spot.


01:04
One of the Navy's biggest ships is being decommissioned after 30 years of service.

Watch: Navy perform two mighty haka as HMNZS Endeavour berths in Devonport for the final time

The ship has been decommissioned after 30 years of service.


03:28
Former National Party leader Don Brash says a decision may have been made not to prosecute the engineers of the collapsed building - but they were punished, in a way.

CTV engineers 'already convicted in a sense', Don Brash says, after police decide not to press charges

They will have to live with the consequences for the rest of their lives, he said.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 