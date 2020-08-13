Tips for managing emotions during return of Covid-19 community transmission

It hasn't been an easy week, and plenty of us are feeling all kinds of emotions now that we've been plunged back into higher Covid alert levels.

While we’ve been here before, it doesn’t stop us from feeling a bit frustrated or annoyed that the virus is back - so how do we deal with the emotion of riding the corona coaster?

Clinical psychologist Jacqui Maguire told Seven Sharp it's "really important for people to remember why we have emotions".

“They're there so that we can make sense of our internal experiences and the world around us, and they're to motivate us, to kick us into gear,” she said.

Ms Maguire said people should channel their anxiety around the uncertainty of the virus to "wash your hands, stay socially distant - if you're in Auckland, stay in your bubble".

She said people should also use their feelings of disappointment as “motivation to stick to the rules”.

"Emotions are there for a reason. Don't try and suppress or ignore them because if you do, they're just going to get bigger."