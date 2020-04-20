TODAY |

Tips for keeping your car in top working order during lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

To keep a car in its best condition while it remains mostly unused in lockdown, the AA says turning it on for half an hour outside the garage is a good idea.

General manager of AA Roadside Solutions Bashir Khan shares his tips. Source: Breakfast

General manager of AA Roadside Solutions Bashir Khan told TVNZ1’s Breakfast this morning the AA was seeing an increase in car battery problems.

“Some of the general advice we provide is you’ve got to make sure that car has a half hour run at least once a week.”

Mr Khan said this doesn’t necessarily mean people need to drive for half an hour. He said people could turn their engine on in their driveways where possible.

“Make sure there’s a lot of ventilation,” he said.

“When you are idling, make sure that you turn off all your electrical devices like radio… so it doesn’t put strain on the engine.”

He said people could also use maintenance chargers for their battery.

He also said people should also pump their brakes as part of the car’s maintenance.

Mr Khan said the AA was still providing its services for people driving for essential travel.

