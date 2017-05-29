Tips for getting best view of aurora set to light up New Zealand skies tonight

Source:
Tonight the skies over New Zealand could come to life with the remnants of a solar storm that may create an aurora.
The light show is expected to be visible in our skies tonight, with a best viewing time of 10pm-11pm.
Stardome Astronomy teacher Josh Kirkley has some tips on the best locations to view the solar show from.
"You want to get away from light pollution, to a dark sky. Anywhere that has an unobstructed view of. If you're in the Southern Alps, up a mountain or something, that would be great," Mr Kirkley told Newshub.
