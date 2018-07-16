 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Thunderstorms possible today as northwesterly flow follows the weekends' downpours

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Thunderstorms are possible along the western coasts of both islands today as an unstable northwesterly flow moves in.

Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest forecast.
Source: Breakfast

MetService says there is a moderate chance of thunderstorms, potentially bringing hail up to 15mm, from Cape Reinga south to Taranaki in the morning, as well the length of the South Island's western coastline.

There is a low chance the storms will make their way further inland to areas like Auckland, Coromandel, Waikato and Nelson.

In the afternoon, the moderate risk extends to the Kapiti Coast, and remains along the western coast of the South Island.

The risk of storms will drop away to only a low risk after midday in Northland and the Auckland region.

Elsewhere, most of the weather warnings issued for various parts of the country in regards to the weekends' heavy rain and wind have now been lifted.

Slips are still affecting a number of roads after yesterday's downpours, and motorists are advised to check the latest NZTA travel map before setting out.

For a full forecast for your area, see our weather page here.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
Captain Hugo Lloris held the Jules Rimmet trophy aloft after the 4-2 win over Croatia.

France crowned Football World Cup champions after final demolition of Croatia

01:37
2
Anihera Black repeated allegations that her late husband Te Awanuiārangi was a paedophile.

Wife of late iwi leader says one of his victims was as young as seven

00:15
3
Chris Satae was sinbinned for using his elbow as he ran at Andrew McCullough, with the Broncos hooker also seeing yellow for retaliation.

Watch: Fists fly as Warriors beat Broncos in Brisbane for the first time in five years

4
Amanaki Mafi #8 of Melbourne Rebels passes the ball during the Melbourne Rebels vs Queensland Reds in the Vodafone Super Rugby at AMMI Park, Melbourne, Australia on 23 February 2018. Picture by Martin Keep.

Melbourne Rebels rugby star charged by NZ police following alleged assault on teammate

00:15
5
Mbappe became the first teenager to score in a World Cup final since the legendary Pele.

Watch: Teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe fires home rocket against Croatia as France win Football World Cup

01:56
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest forecast.

Thunderstorms possible today as northwesterly flow follows the weekends' downpours

Slips are still blocking roads this morning and motorists are advised to check their route is not closed.

00:15
Mbappe became the first teenager to score in a World Cup final since the legendary Pele.

Watch: Teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe fires home rocket against Croatia as France win Football World Cup

Mbappe is the first teenager to score in a final since the legendary Pele.

00:15
Captain Hugo Lloris held the Jules Rimmet trophy aloft after the 4-2 win over Croatia.

France crowned Football World Cup champions after final demolition of Croatia

Les Bleus are champions of the world for the second time in their history, defeating Croatia 4-2 in Moscow.

'They’re heroes no matter what the result' - Croatia's footballers uniting a young nation

1 NEWS' Joy Reid has been soaking up the atmosphere in Croatia ahead of their World Cup final showdown.

03:00
Patricia Tamainu could have kept the jewellery under police rules but couldn’t live with herself if she did.

Good Sorts: Meet the Northland woman who handed in $10,000 worth of jewellery

Patricia Tamainu could have kept the jewellery under police rules but couldn’t live with herself if she did.