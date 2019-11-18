TODAY |

Three young siblings, set to represent NZ at Australia chess champs, school John Campbell

Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Education

The Po'e-tofaeonos are a young New Zealand family that loves playing chess. All three children are heading over to Melbourne, Australia to represent New Zealand in the National Interschool Chess Championships, after only taking up the game just over a year ago.

Zelda and Masina Po'e-tofaeono are the proud parents of Tyleah, Hunter and Grayson - the prodigal young chess players. The whole family joined John Campbell on TVNZ1’s breakfast, sharing their journey and schooling him in a game of chess.

Zelda says she knew they had a gift last year when they started winning some tournaments.

“They play every day like non stop," she said. "In the beginning I used to catch Grayson playing when it was bedtime, just practising his moves.

"They really enjoy it. I think that’s what makes it cool to watch and support them when they go to their tournaments."

The youngest, Grayson, said he started playing chess at school because his friends told him about it, and because there were free cookies.

Each of the children has a dream to one day score the top spot as grandmaster, a global title awarded to chess players by the world chess organisation FIDE. 


Your playlist will load after this ad

The Po'e-tofaeonos shared their journey to qualifying for the National Interschool Champs in Australia on TVNZ1’s Breakfast. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Australian batsman refuses to walk despite blatant catch behind
2
Exhausted passenger slams Qantas for 'poor and disgusting' service after diverted plane stuck on tarmac at Ohakea air base for hours
3
Prince Andrew's underage sex claims rebuttal slammed by UK media as a PR disaster
4
Risk of avalanches as fronts bring wild weather to NZ
5
Israel Folau says bushfires punishment for abortion, same-sex marriage: 'God is speaking'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Risk of avalanches as fronts bring wild weather to NZ
00:16

Fire rips through private storage units in an East Auckland facility
02:30

Good Sorts: Meet the Christchurch horse helping kids with disabilities

Person seriously injured in e-scooter crash near Friday Night Jams music festival at Western Springs