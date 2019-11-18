Three young siblings, set to represent NZ at Australia chess champs, school John Campbell

The Po'e-tofaeonos are a young New Zealand family that loves playing chess. All three children are heading over to Melbourne, Australia to represent New Zealand in the National Interschool Chess Championships, after only taking up the game just over a year ago.

Zelda and Masina Po'e-tofaeono are the proud parents of Tyleah, Hunter and Grayson - the prodigal young chess players. The whole family joined John Campbell on TVNZ1’s breakfast, sharing their journey and schooling him in a game of chess.

Zelda says she knew they had a gift last year when they started winning some tournaments.

“They play every day like non stop," she said. "In the beginning I used to catch Grayson playing when it was bedtime, just practising his moves.

"They really enjoy it. I think that’s what makes it cool to watch and support them when they go to their tournaments."

The youngest, Grayson, said he started playing chess at school because his friends told him about it, and because there were free cookies.

Each of the children has a dream to one day score the top spot as grandmaster, a global title awarded to chess players by the world chess organisation FIDE.