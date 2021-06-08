Three people die on NZ roads over Queen's Birthday weekend

Three people died on the roads over Queen's Birthday weekend.
One person died in Auckland in the early hours of Sunday after a ute collided with a traffic light.
Another person died and three others were injured in an accident involving a ute and motorcycle in Otago.
On Sunday night the road toll rose to three after a person died in a two-vehicle crash in Waikato.
The offical Queen's Birthday weekend road toll period began at 4pm on Friday and ended at 6am today.
The toll was the same for the same period last year.