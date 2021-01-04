TODAY |

Three people charged after two men with gang connections shot in Kaiapoi, Canterbury

Three people have now been charged over a double shooting in the Canterbury town of Kaiapoi.

By Ryan Boswell

Two men with bullet wounds were rushed to Christchurch hospital early on Monday morning, where they both remain in a stable condition.

One man was shot in the arm and torso, while the second man was shot in the arm.

Both are believed to have gang connections.

Mokonuiarangi Tuatahi Chong, 23, appeared in the Christchurch District Court this morning, accused of unlawfully possessing firearms, failing to stop for police and possessing an offensive weapon.

Jarrad James Ronald Singer, 31, is charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition, while 31-year-old Tove Jonna Paranihi is also charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition.

Police will not say what relationship those charged have to those who have been shot.

All frontline officers in Canterbury are currently armed. 

A police spokesperson said there will be a continued police presence in and around the hospital as “police actively monitor the situation and provide reassurance to the public”.

The scene examination is continuing on Whitefield and Aldersgate streets in Kaiapoi.

The spokesperson said officers are speaking to members of the public to “ascertain whether they saw or heard anything that maybe relevant to the investigation.

“We are committed to holding those responsible to account”.


