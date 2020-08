The three New Zealanders killed in a landslide in South Korea have been named.

They were 36-year-old Anna Song, her 2-year-old son Taeyang Rikiti and mother Rose Kim.

The trio died after the landslide hit their holiday home on Monday, north-east of the capital Seoul.

Video footage shows homes next door which narrowly escaped the slip.

At least 14 people are dead and more are missing in the wild weather.