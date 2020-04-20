Three new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, as country waits for alert level decision

Three more people in New Zealand have contracted Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has confirmed today.

Shoppers line up at a pop-up community Covid-19 testing station at a supermarket carpark in Christchurch. Source: Associated Press

Two of the new people with the virus are nurses at Waitakere Hospital in Auckland, who were linked to the St Margaret’s Rest Home cluster.

"Both had been asymptomatic throughout a stand-down period which they spent in precautionary self-isolation at home," the Ministry of Health said in a statement today.



"They were tested as part of routine requirements for their safe return to work and the results came back positive.

"They remain in isolation awaiting further testing. Although further cases in clusters cannot be ruled out, strong precautionary measures remain in place at the hospital and the St Margaret's facility."

The third new case was a person who recently returned to New Zealand from overseas.

All are confirmed cases.

There were no new Covid-19 deaths recorded in New Zealand today, with the national death toll remaining at 21.

There are now 1497 people who have or have had Covid-19 in New Zealand, made up of 1147 confirmed and 350 probable cases.

Now, 1386 people have recovered from the virus, up by 15 on yesterday. There are now just 90 active cases in New Zealand.

Two people remain in hospital in New Zealand with Covid-19, one in Middlemore and the other in North Shore. Neither are in intensive care.

Yesterday, over 3800 tests for Covid-19 were carried out, bringing New Zealand's total number of tests to more than 194,000.

There are still 16 significant clusters of Covid-19 in New Zealand, with four now closed.

There was no live 1pm briefing today, with the Ministry of Health releasing the numbers in a statement instead.