TODAY |

Three men plead not guilty to murder of grandmother shot through window of South Auckland home

Logan Church, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Three men have pleaded not guilty to murder following the death of Māngere grandmother Meliame Fisi’ihoi.

Meliame Fisi'ihoi. Source: Supplied

Police said the 57-year-old was watching television in the early hours of the morning when she heard a noise.

They said she was shot when she approached her lounge window.

She died on January 15, 2020.

Today, Falala’anga Momooni Iongi, Viliami Mounga He Ofa Iongi and Manu Hori Iongi entered not guilty pleas to charges of murder at the High Court in Auckland.

They also pleaded not guilty to intending to cause grievous bodily harm to others.

The public gallery was packed during the brief appearance this morning.

The trio were remanded in custody by Justice Sally Fitzgerald until July 7, 2021, with a trial date set for May 2022.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland
Logan Church
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
Family 'devastated' as search continues for missing 4-year-old in Tolaga Bay
2
Search continues for four-year-old missing from Tolaga Bay area since yesterday
3
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's wedding to be held this summer
4
Inter-agency operation involving police, Oranga Tamariki underway at Gloriavale
5
Collins: Mallard’s 'unfit' to be Speaker after 'shocking display' accusing man of sexual assault
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Pay freeze for public servants earning more than $100k to continue for three more years

Australian billionaire eyes up Tiwai Point for environmentally friendly hydrogen production
00:19

Inter-agency operation involving police, Oranga Tamariki underway at Gloriavale
03:04

Collins: Mallard’s 'unfit' to be Speaker after 'shocking display' accusing man of sexual assault