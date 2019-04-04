Threats reported at party in township near Ashburton where man found fatally injured

Police investigating a homicide in Ashburton overnight are appealing for information about a party in Tinwald where people were reportedly threatened.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Anderson said emergency services were called to a home in McDonald Street in the Ashburton suburb of Netherby about 11.45pm, where they found a 23-year-old man with critical injuries.

The man died at the scene a short time later.

Police say it's understood there may have been a party at an address in nearby Tinwald last evening where people were reportedly threatened.

Detective Inspector Michael Ford said police were speaking to a number of people present at the incident in Ashburton.

The property where the man died has since been cordoned off while a forensic scene examination is carried out.

Mr Ford said the man's body is expected to undergo a medical examination tomorrow.