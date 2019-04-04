TODAY |

Threats reported at party in township near Ashburton where man found fatally injured

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice

Police investigating a homicide in Ashburton overnight are appealing for information about a party in Tinwald where people were reportedly threatened.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Anderson said emergency services were called to a home in McDonald Street in the Ashburton suburb of Netherby about 11.45pm, where they found a 23-year-old man with critical injuries.

The man died at the scene a short time later.

Police say it's understood there may have been a party at an address in nearby Tinwald last evening where people were reportedly threatened.

Detective Inspector Michael Ford said police were speaking to a number of people present at the incident in Ashburton. 

The property where the man died has since been cordoned off while a forensic scene examination is carried out. 

Mr Ford said the man's body is expected to undergo a medical examination tomorrow.

Anyone with information about the Tinwald party is urged to contact Police immediately by calling 105, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Hong Kong student's death after fall fuels more outrage against authorities
2
Jogger assaulted while running in Auckland's North Shore
3
John Armstrong's opinion: Ardern's ‘deft, yet ruthless piece of politics’ left Shane Jones, Winston Peters humiliated
4
Watch: Sonny Bill Williams confirms Toronto Wolfpack move with help from son - 'I'm not coming over for a holiday'
5
Divers join search after New Zealand woman disappears from remote island in Canada
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Jogger assaulted while running in Auckland's North Shore

Concrete safety investigator 'surprised nobody had been killed' in buildings

Fitbits for cows? Tracking collars aim to reveal bovine personalities

Man threatens store workers with knife, gets away with cash, tobacco in Invercargill robbery