Thousands wake up to 5.2 magnitude earthquake in Coromandel

Over 2500 Kiwis have reported feeling a 5.2 magnitude earthquake in the North Island this morning.

The quake hit 120 km north-east of Whangamata and was felt by many in the Coromandel region and in places across the North Island including Auckland and Tauranga.



GeoNet says the earthquake was 5 kilometres deep, and hit just before 3:50am today.

So far, 2577 people have reported feeling the shake on GeoNet. Over 1200 registered the quake as weak, with 1067 reporting it as light and 236 as moderate.

Many who felt the shake have shared their experience on social media, with one Twitter user saying it was the "strongest earthquake I've ever felt in Coromandel".

Another woman based in Whitianga said her entire house was "shaking and creaking" because of the quake, with many of her friends also feeling it.