Those involved in theft of coronavirus testing tent in Auckland urged to get tested

The "fool" or "idiot" involved in the theft of a coronavirus testing tent in Auckland overnight has been advised to get tested for Covid-19.

The tent, which is used to test people for coronavirus, was stolen from the Botany Downs Maternity Hospital car park, on Botany Road, police said in a Facebook video this afternoon.

East Health Trust CEO Loretta Hansen said staff found the tent had been stolen at around 8am today and notified police.

"Some fool, idiot, come and stole our tent, our Covid-19 testing tent," Ms Hansen said. "They chopped it off at the ground level. It was bolted in by concrete and they just chopped it off."

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 105, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

