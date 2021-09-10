Thirty Middlemore Hospital patients isolating after Covid-positive woman visits ED

Thirty patients who were at Middlemore Hospital are now isolating after a woman who was asymptomatic and not vaccinated against Covid-19 tested positive for the virus after visiting the location.

The Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said of the 30 people, 17 are isolating at the hospital, while the rest are doing the same at home. They were at the hospital's emergency department or short stay area when the woman presented to hospital.

The Ministry of Health said late Thursday the woman had come to the hospital with a non-Covid related issue. She submitted to having a routine test taken.

However, she left before her Covid-19 test came back.

Bloomfield said the woman was now isolating and was being transferred to a quarantine facility on Friday.

He said contact tracers would be interviewing her on Friday to see if she had any links to known Covid-19 cases or exposure events.

“This is one of those small handfuls of cases we’re particularly concerned about finding what their link is to the existing outbreak,” he said.

All staff who were in the emergency department and adult short-stay area were equipped in full PPE gear, including N95 face masks and goggles, Bloomfield said.

As such, the risk of exposure to staff is deemed low and none are being stood down.

Counties Manukau DHB's Peter Watson told Breakfast Friday morning the woman left two hours after she went to hospital.

Watson pointed out asymptomatic cases are possible off the back of this.

