Third person charged with 1995 murder of Angela Blackmoore remanded in custody

A man charged with the murder of Christchurch woman Angela Blackmoore has been remanded in custody.

Jeremy Powell says he was a hitman paid to kill her. Source: 1 NEWS

By Jared McCulloch

A hearing took place in the Queenstown District Court today, but the accused, who has interim name suppression, did not appear in court because of unrelated health issues.

Ms Blackmoore was 21 years old when she died after being viciously assaulted at her home in Wainoni, Christchurch, on 17 August 1995.

The man will reappear in court on 8 May.

He is the third person to be charged with her murder. The two others, a man and a woman in their 40s, were charged in October.

Jeremy Powell pleaded guilty to the 1995 murder in February, while the women with name suppression awaits trial set for next year.

The arrests followed a renewed appeal for information about the cold case by police.

