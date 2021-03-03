Third batch of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines arrive in NZ

The third batch of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has arrived in New Zealand, while the next phase of vaccinations is set to start next week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

More than 9000 border and managed isolation and quarantine staff have already been vaccinated, with their household contacts next on the list for the jab.

In areas such as Nelson, some household contacts have already been vaccinated due to it being a small workforce and being able to use up all the vaccinations in a vial.

The third batch of vaccines that have arrived in New Zealand brings the total number up to more than 200,000.

“From here, we plan to ramp up the vaccination programme,” Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

Once the household contacts of MIQ and border workers have been vaccinated, the next group is frontline health workers.