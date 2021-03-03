TODAY |

Third batch of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines arrive in NZ

Source:  1 NEWS

The third batch of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has arrived in New Zealand, while the next phase of vaccinations is set to start next week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Covid-19 Response Minister says a new phase of the rollout will start next week. Source: 1 NEWS

More than 9000 border and managed isolation and quarantine staff have already been vaccinated, with their household contacts next on the list for the jab.

In areas such as Nelson, some household contacts have already been vaccinated due to it being a small workforce and being able to use up all the vaccinations in a vial.

The third batch of vaccines that have arrived in New Zealand brings the total number up to more than 200,000.

“From here, we plan to ramp up the vaccination programme,” Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

Once the household contacts of MIQ and border workers have been vaccinated, the next group is frontline health workers.

“We will then move on to front line health and emergency staff, those people who may be exposed to Covid-19 while doing their jobs.”

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Destiny Church leaders leave Auckland on eve of lockdown, ask Rotorua followers for money
2
Search on for dangerous man in Auckland who jumped off wharf to flee police
3
No new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today, on fourth day of Auckland lockdown
4
'Hurtful and wrong' - Six Dr Seuss books will stop being published due to racist images
5
Bachelor NZ: Contestant dating again after fiancé killed in crash day after proposing
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'Vaccine, vaccine': Dolly Parton sings 'Jolene' rewrite before Covid-19 jab

'Covid actually came back to bite us' - How Auckland children are being affected by another lockdown

Online lender Moola to pay back almost $3 million to borrowers over unreasonable fees

'It's bloody hard' - West Coast community 'on the brink' of collapse as overseas visitors vanish