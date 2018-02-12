'Things aren't looking particularly flash' - Seven die on New Zealand roads over weekend

Source:Breakfast
Seven people were killed in car accidents around New Zealand this weekend.
These numbers have prompted pleas from the New Zealand Police for motorists to drive to the conditions and ditch the distractions.
"Things aren't looking particularly flash" AA's General Manager for motoring affairs Mike Noon says.
A concerning eleven motorcyclist have been killed in accidents this year as opposed to only two last year.
"There's two things the AA are particularity concerned about at the moment. The first thing is the vehicles we are driving, we'd like to see the safety rating of vehicles displayed when you buy...the other thing is we have a lot of rural highways that need work on them."
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news