 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'They're being exploited' - Outrage at jobs being advertised on website for below minimum wage

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

A website is advertising jobs for backpackers and temporary visitors at below the minimum wage, in a market that's being described as the "wild west".

A screenshot from the Backpacker Board website

A screenshot from the Backpacker Board website.

Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

The Backpacker Board website currently has around 600 jobs on offer, but a workers' advocate has taken some to task for advertising roles at below $16.50 per hour.

Welfare advocate Chloe Ann-King has publicly shamed employers on social media taking screenshots of ads that pay below the minimum wage - including in farming and dairy - and encouraging people to call them up and complain.

Ms King said the job market was like the wild west.

"They're being exploited and when you talk to them, they know something is wrong, but because of lack of knowledge and oversight they don't know what to do," she said.

Ms King said in some cases the employers didn't know the minimum wage had gone up.

"So once again I find that incredibly hard to believe because the governmental annual increase goes up at exactly the same time every single year," she said.

Federated Farmers vice-president Andrew Hoggard calls it a no-brainer and said farmers needed to be acting within the law.

"You know I would have thought people would know what the minimum standard - particularly what the minimum wage is ... it's not exactly like it hasn't been in the news," he said.

Mr Hoggard said entry level farm workers were usually earning around $18 an hour and there was no excuse for paying less.

He said if farmers were in doubt, there was a lot of support available from his organisation or DairyNZ.

"Nowadays we've got bloody good wage keeping tools that make the job so much simpler doing everything right," he said.

One farmer offering below the minimum wage told RNZ he was more interested in making sure the worker was fed and had a roof over their head.

Workplace Relations Minister Iain Lees-Galloway was unavailable to be interviewed, but a spokesperson said he was getting advice from the Labour Inspectorate about the advertisments.

The website has not responded to Radio New Zealand's requests for comment.

- By Jonathan Mitchell

Related

Farming

Employment

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

'Spiders underneath your skin' - Toni Street reveals the true extent of her debilitating liver condition

00:38
2
The Deputy Prime Minister aimed his wit at the opposition during an engaging Question Time in Parliament.

Most watched video: 'That's not a very good question!' Winston Peters' wisecrack at National leaves Paula Bennett unimpressed

3
Police road block in West Auckland during armed callout.

Person cooperating with police after West Auckland armed police callout

02:00
4
Residents are being warned to prepare for an evacuation at any moment.

Eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano imminent after warning level raised to red

5

Man dies at Christchurch swimming pool

Police road block in West Auckland during armed callout.

Person cooperating with police after West Auckland armed police callout

Police now say the cordon has been lifted.

A screenshot from the Backpacker Board website

'They're being exploited' - Outrage at jobs being advertised on website for below minimum wage

Welfare advocate Chloe Ann-King has publicly shamed employers on social media taking screenshots of ads for such jobs - including in farming and dairy.

FILE - In this April 25, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Service of Thanksgiving and Commemoration on ANZAC Day at Westminster Abbey in London. The couple will wed on May 19. (Eddie Mulholland/Pool via AP, File)

Meghan Markle's father reportedly to undergo heart surgery, won't be able to attend daughter's wedding to Prince Harry

Thomas Markle is scheduled to go under the knife in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to entertainment news website TMZ.

07:29
Customers of Cemented by H says they've had missed orders and undelivered refunds, now the company is suspending orders.

Most read: Ashburton company selling collectables shuts doors after dozens of complaints

After customers of Cemented H told of missed orders and undelivered refunds, company suspends orders.

03:57
Sunday’s Jehan Casinader interviewed the religious leader before he died, and says the community will adapt to go on without him.

Gloriavale: Death of Christian community’s leader will create ‘power vacuum’ with 12 ‘shepherds’ vying to take charge

The West Coast community is in mourning after the death of leader Hopeful Christian yesterday. TVNZ1 Sunday's Jehan Casinader analyses what will happen next.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 