 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'There was sewage everywhere' - Overflow destroys Auckland family's renovated home

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A Givealittle page has been set up to help an Auckland family whose home was destroyed by a sewage overflow last week.

A photo of the Bigwood family in front of their ruined home.

Source: Give A Little

The Bigwood family had their "whole lives" in two skips on their driveway after finding overflow in their home.

Arlene Beall, a friend of the family, set up the page.

Ms Beall wrote "there was sewage everywhere" after "an underground sewage pipe located in the Bigwoods back yard, which was a collection point for all the sewage in their subdivision exploded" last Monday morning.

"Mum Michelle arrived home after dropping her kids off at school to see her driveway wet, opened her front door and was knocked out by the smell," she wrote.

"Because sewage is highly toxic bio hazardous material they lost all their photos, their clothing, and to add to their heartbreak items Michelle's mother (who is now deceased) had made for their kids prior to her passing."

To make things even worse, the Bigwood family had recently extended their mortgage to pay for renovations which were completed the day before the overflow.

"Now their entire life sits in two massive skips in their front yard. They cannot even go in their front door," Bealle wrote.

According the page, the Bigwood family’s insurance covers "nowhere near enough" for the family of five to rebuild.

Watercare told the Rodney Times they had received a call on June 11 regarding an overflow.

Watercare stakeholder media liaison advisor Maxine Clayton said contractors had discovered "some form of debris" had caused a major obstruction.

They had cleaned outside the house and said the Bigwood family should contact their insurance company about the damage inside.

Incidents of this kind happen roughly every two weeks in the Auckland region, Clayton told the Rodney Times.

She said they are usually the result of gully traps that take in wastewater before it goes through to the main sewerage line.


Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Houses along Lake Wakatipu, Queenstown, New Zealand.

Most expensive location in New Zealand to rent a house revealed

03:39
2
PPTA Chairman Jack Boyle says a 15 per cent pay increase being sought in upcoming negotiations will help retain and attract teachers.

Overseas teachers filling roles New Zealanders don't want

00:21
3
Thousands of race-goers cheered from the stands as the royal family arrived.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy a day at Royal Ascot horse races

4
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall ride in a buggy with their daughter Mia.

Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall gives birth to second child

04:15
5
CEO Ashley Church spoke about the issue on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

Overseas house buyer problem 'was never real'

Woman finds bag of meth in Whangārei Hospital children's ward

'What kind of people take P into a children's ward in a hospital?' her partner asks.

00:14
England posted a whopping 481 for 6 from their 50 overs at Trent Bridge.

Watch: The moment England score most runs ever in ODI innings - during demolition job over Australia

England posted a whopping 481 for 6 from their 50 overs at Trent Bridge.

00:11
Two people were stabbed during an attempted robbery of a dairy in Grey Lynn last night.

Person stabbed during attempted robbery of Auckland dairy

A second person was also injured after two men, one armed with a knife, entered the Grey Lynn business last night.

01:42
Principals teaching, students being divvied up and teachers losing release time are all increasing practices at some schools.

Primary relief teacher shortage worsening in some parts of NZ

Primary schools say a relief teacher shortage is putting staff under pressure as the winter chill hits.

Hayden Poulter after his arrest in 1996.

NZ's 'first serial killer' released from prison on parole

Hayden Poulter had been serving three life sentences after being convicted of multiple murders.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 