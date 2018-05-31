 

'Is there a need for hats or beanies?' Board considers rule change after Southland principal bans beanies on school grounds

The principal of a Southland high school says the school’s board is considering a need for hats or beanies, but he stood by the decision to make students take off beanies when they arrived at school.

Central Southland College principal Grant Dick said the school's board of trustees set the rules around uniform and the school enforced them.
Source: Breakfast

Central Southland College principal Grant Dick said the Winton school’s board of trustees set the rules around uniform and the school enforced them.

He said there was common sense and students were allowed to wear non-uniform to school to stay warm, but they were made to take it off once they were at school.

The majority of students followed the rules and there were no issues, the principal said.

He said the board was considering a proposal around hats and beanies.

"The funny thing is it has been raised by a couple of my deans at school that said should we be considering hats to school?" he told TVNZ 1's Breakfast.

"He has written a letter that has gone to the board so actually the board are considering at the moment is there a need for hats or beanies?"

Mr Dick was amused by some of the reaction to the story.

"I noticed one post when this hit the social media last night that said, 'come on, I wore my shorts and hugged the heater.'"

'Is there a need for hats or beanies?' Board considers rule change after Southland principal bans beanies on school grounds

