'There will be different views' - unsuccessful repeal of Three Strikes just part of a coalition life, says PM

The Prime Minister has said the unsuccessful proposal to repeal the Three Strikes law was only "one small part" of the Government's wider agenda to reform the justice system, after she was asked if she was disappointed NZ First put the brakes on the proposal. 

Three Strikes law will stay, after NZ First put the brakes on a repeal.
"We are a coalition government and there will be different views," she told media today. 

However she said what was important was they agreed that pursuing an "American style of criminal justice" is not working. 

It comes after Justice Minister Andrew Little announced the Three Strikes repeal proposal will not go before Cabinet, after New Zealand First indicated they would be unlikely to support it.

Justice Minister Andrew Little fronted media today about the blow to Labour’s law and order reform.
"The discussions with NZ First are pretty clear, this is a Government that is totally committed to criminal justice reform, but I think everybody would rather see a full, well-rounded package of changes that means we can reduce offending, therefore reduce the number of victims of crime," Mr Little said. 

The Three Strike law means once an offender has had their third "strike" or sentenced for their third crime, the maximum sentence is handed down, unless it is considered unjust. 

Ms Ardern was asked if she was disappointed Winston Peters had "put the brakes on" repealing the law, to which she said it was just "one small part" of the wider reforms that the Government will propose. 

"Cabinet had not made a final decision, all of these issues are up for discussion and negotiation until the point that we finally settle."

She said within a coalition Government "there are always going to be issues that you might take different issues on". 

