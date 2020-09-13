TODAY |

Terminally ill New Zealanders set out their view on assisted dying

Source:  1 NEWS

Two terminally ill New Zealanders spoke to TVNZ1's Q+A about their views on assisted dying ahead of the End of Life Choice Act referendum.

Q+A talks to Sir Michael Cullen and Vicki Walsh on why they hold their views on assisted dying. Source: Q+A

Former deputy Prime Minister Sir Michael Cullen, who has small cell lung cancer, and Vicki Walsh, who has brain cancer, spoke about their views of the issue. 

Sir Michael said there was "all sorts of backstops" in the legislation, and spoke about why he supported legalising assisted dying. 

"There's nothing in this bill that makes euthanasia compulsory, it's an option for the person choosing to die because their life no longer has meaning," Cullen said. 

"The legislation doesn't really go as far as we'd like... I think it could have gone further."

Vicki Walsh said she considered taking her life after being diagnosed with brain cancer and told she would have 12 to 14 months left. 

"There was things coming across of euthanasia sites or assisted suicide sites. The whole thing about it is that you'd be in enormous pain and I didn't want my family to see me like that. I didn't want to be a burden."

"I now recognised I was depressed, mainly going through the grief cycle and in shock."

"I just think... even if you believe in euthanasia, the bill is flawed."

For the full story, watch the video above.

New Zealand
Politics
Your Vote 2020
