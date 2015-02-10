TODAY |

Teresa Cormack's killer Jules Mikus dies in prison aged 62

Source:  1 NEWS

The man who killed 6-year-old Napier schoolgirl Teresa Cormack in Napier in 1987 has died in prison.

Jules Mikus Source: 1 NEWS

Corrections has confirmed that Jules Mikus died from a brain tumour on Friday, December 6.

Mikus abducted, raped, and killed the Napier girl in 1987, but enjoyed 15 years of freedom until new DNA analysis techniques were used to convict him in 2002.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, preventive detention for rape, and 14 years each for the sexual assault and abduction, all served concurrently, with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years.

He was at Rimutaka Prison when he died and had maintained his innocence all along.

Mikus was 62 years old.

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:53
'It's part of our faith' - Sikh man turned away from South Auckland community club for wearing a turban
2
Inland route now open as SH1 at Rangitata, Canterbury remains closed due to flooding
3
Beneficiaries being delivered My Food Bag meals as part of Government trial
4
Striking bus drivers march through central Auckland calling for better pay and conditions
5
Basketballer Glen Rice Jr sacked by Breakers after troubled import breaks bail conditions
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

High Commissioner to Cook Islands, Tessa Temata, dies

Man accused of murdering woman in Greymouth granted name suppression

Bulletproof, blast resistant SUVs now part of NZ Police’s vehicle fleet
02:37

Charges laid after allegations thousands of litres of raw sewage discharged near stream from Auckland golf resort