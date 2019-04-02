TODAY |

Ten people injured in crash north of Napier

Source:  1 NEWS

Ten people have been injured and the road is blocked after a crash in Tarawera, north of Napier this morning.

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

Police said two people had serious injuries and another eight were in a moderate condition after the collision between a truck and van this morning.

The crash happened on State Highway 5, Tarawera, between Tataraakina Road and Pohukura Road shortly before 10am.

1 NEWS spoke with the owners of nearby Tarawera Cafe who said a truck carrying wine tried to avoid hitting three vans when the accident happened.

Emergency services, including rescue helicopters, have now arrived at this crash site.

In a 10.55am Tweet NZTA advises motorists to avoid the area, saying the road's likely to be closed for "another few hours".

