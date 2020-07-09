Ten new locations of interest released

Ten new locations of interest were visited by positive Covid-19 cases in Auckland in the past two weeks, according to the Ministry of Health.

A person is tested for Covid-19 at a drive-thru testing station.

They include three separate visits to Pak'nSave Clendon Park on September 2, September 5 and on Tuesday this week.

Countdown Howick was visited on Monday morning this week.

Countdown Manurewa was visited twice — once on Tuesday morning and once on Thursday morning this week.



Countdown Manukau was also included on the list for Sunday morning and again on Tuesday morning.

Pak'nSave Manukau was also listed twice, including last Sunday and this Tuesday.

Ōtara Clyde Rd Superette was also visited twice. The visits were on September 4 and on Tuesday morning this week.



Also visited on two occasions was the Ōtara Mini Supermarket. The visits were on September 3 and on Wednesday afternoon this week.



Visits to laundromats were also included this afternoon.

It includes two visits to Pacifica Laundry in Ōtara, one on Tuesday evening and one on Wednesday afternoon this week.



Puhinui Laundromat, in Papatoetoe, was also added for last Sunday.



The list also includes a visit to Clendon Pharmacy on Thursday this week and Papatoetoe's Vege Oasis on September 3.

Another location was released by the ministry on Saturday afternoon.

Chemist Warehouse Ronwood Centre Manukau has made the list before, but a new date and time has been added.

It is for Tuesday this week from 12.30pm to 9pm.

There is varying advice for those who were at these 10 new locations on the dates and times specified.

For Pak'nSave Clendon Park it is to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days.

The same advice goes for Clendon Pharmacy and Countdown Manurewa.

However, for the Clyde Rd Superette, Ōtara Mini Supermarket, Pacifica Laundry, Vege Oasis and Chemist Warehouse Ronwood Centre, it is to get a test immediately and five days after exposure.

These people must stay at home until they receive a negative day five result.