Ten new Covid-19 cases at NZ's border in past two days, none in the community

There were 10 new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation in the past 48 hours, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Covid-19 testing (file photo). Source: Getty

There were no new cases of the virus in the community.

Five previously reported cases have now recovered, meaning New Zealand’s total number of active cases is 22.

Today marks 100 days since the last known case of community transmission of the virus in New Zealand.

Of the 10 cases in managed isolation, four people from the same travel bubble arrived in New Zealand on May 26 from Iraq, via Qatar. They all tested positive on either day 11 or 12 of their stay in an Auckland managed isolation facility.

Two of the cases arrived on June 2 from the Philippines, via Singapore. One person tested positive on day three, and the other on day five. Both are contacts of a case and both are staying in a managed isolation facility in Christchurch.

The seventh person to test positive arrived in New Zealand on June 3 from Russia, via the United Arab Emirates. They tested positive on day three of their stay in a managed isolation facility in Auckland.

The eighth and ninth people to test positive both arrived in the country on June 4 from India, via Qatar. They tested positive on day one and are staying in a facility in Auckland.

The tenth person arrived on June 5 from the Philippines via Singapore. They tested positive on day one and are staying in a facility in Auckland.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country since the start of the pandemic is 2336.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 67 historical cases, out of a total of 520 cases.

Melbourne update

Of the 4789 travellers now identified as having arrived in New Zealand between May 20 to 25, contact tracers are still trying to get in contact with 27 people to get them tested. They have been emailed and called twice each.

Of the group, 1626 require no further action as they have returned to Australia or 14 days have passed since their potential exposure date. Another 2933 have returned a negative test result, and 203 are exempt from testing.

Of 371 crew members, 239 have returned a negative test result and 132 crew members have either no result as yet or require no further action.

Testing and NZ Covid Tracer

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,171,925. The seven-day rolling average is 4076 tests processed a day.

The NZ Covid Tracer app now has 2,844,744 registered users.