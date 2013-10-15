Teenager taken to hospital after Invercargill house fire

Source:
A teenager has been taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a house in Invercargill.
Fire engine
Source: 1 NEWS
Fire and Emergency say they were alerted to the incident around 2:15pm and arrived to find to a property in Glenalmond Crescent in the suburb of Rockdale well ablaze.
A St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS a 16-year-old was transported to Kew Hospital in a moderate condition.
Three fire engines attended the scene and the fire has now been extinguished.
