Teenager taken to hospital after Invercargill house fire

A teenager has been taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a house in Invercargill.

Fire engine Source: 1 NEWS

Fire and Emergency say they were alerted to the incident around 2:15pm and arrived to find to a property in Glenalmond Crescent in the suburb of Rockdale well ablaze.

A St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS a 16-year-old was transported to Kew Hospital in a moderate condition.