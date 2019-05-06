Teenager charged over threat to Wellington High School granted bail by Youth Court

A teenager facing charges in connection to a recent lockdown at Wellington High School has been granted bail by the Youth Court.
The youth has been remanded to a youth justice facility since being charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition last month.
From today, the teenager will be moved to a community agency where there will be around-the-clock supervision.
The teen will be electronically monitored and their living situation will be reviewed every week by the Youth Court.