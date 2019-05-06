TODAY |

Teenager charged over threat to Wellington High School granted bail by Youth Court

Kate Nicol-Williams, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A teenager facing charges in connection to a recent lockdown at Wellington High School has been granted bail by the Youth Court.

A file image of a courtroom coat of arms. Source: 1 NEWS

The youth has been remanded to a youth justice facility since being charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition last month.

From today, the teenager will be moved to a community agency where there will be around-the-clock supervision.

The teen will be electronically monitored and their living situation will be reviewed every week by the Youth Court.

New Zealand
Wellington
Crime and Justice
Kate Nicol-Williams
Education
