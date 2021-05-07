Teenager charged with arson over West Auckland Countdown fire

A 19-year-old man has been charged with arson and shoplifting over a fire at a Countdown in Henderson last week.

The fire was caught on camera by other shoppers last Thursday evening.

Police say upon their arrival “there was some disorder with local youths who had been spoken to”.

No one was harmed in the incident.

Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman Paul Raddin said 60 firefighters were at the scene.

The store has been closed since the fire, and a Countdown spokesperson told Stuff it's unlikely to open this week.

The 19-year-old man is expected to appear in Waitakere District Court today.