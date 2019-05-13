TODAY |

Teen denies mosque video charges, remanded on bail

An 18-year-old man accused of having possession and distributing footage of the March 15 mosque shootings in Christchurch has pleaded not guilty and elected a trial by jury.

The man, who has continued name suppression, pleaded not guilty on two charges - one of possessing the objectionable video posted online by the mosque gunman, and the second of threatening behaviour likely to incite violence. 

He has been remanded on bail and will reappear in the Christchurch District Court next month.

His bail conditions include not going within 200 metres of any mosque, church or place of worship, Internet access only under parental supervision and no contact with associates.

The accused is one of 13 people charged with having possession or distributing the gunman’s livestream.

FILE - In this Saturday, March 23, 2019 file photo, Worshippers prepare to enter the Al Noor mosque following last week's mass shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand. The death toll from the Christchurch mosque attacks has risen to 51 after a Turkish man who had been hospitalized since a gunman opened fire on worshippers seven weeks ago died overnight, authorities in New Zealand and Turkey confirmed, Friday, May 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)
Worshippers prepare to enter the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, March 23, 2019. Source: Associated Press
