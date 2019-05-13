Teen denies mosque video charges, remanded on bail

An 18-year-old man accused of having possession and distributing footage of the March 15 mosque shootings in Christchurch has pleaded not guilty and elected a trial by jury.

The man, who has continued name suppression, pleaded not guilty on two charges - one of possessing the objectionable video posted online by the mosque gunman, and the second of threatening behaviour likely to incite violence.

He has been remanded on bail and will reappear in the Christchurch District Court next month.

His bail conditions include not going within 200 metres of any mosque, church or place of worship, Internet access only under parental supervision and no contact with associates.