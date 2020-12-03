Teachers union pleads for school inclusion in Government's coal phase out

Primary teachers are wanting the Government's freshly announced fossil fuels phase-out to extend out to the education sector.

The move to ban coal boilers in Government buildings comes as part of yesterday's declaration of a climate emergency.

At this stage, some schools have been supported in their transition away from boilers. However, nearly 200 schools nationwide are still reliant on burning coal.

New Zealand Educational Institute, the nation's largest education trade union, says recent efforts such as the Schools Strike for Climate protests illustrate the importance of strong climate action by students and schools around the country.

Union president Liam Rutherford noted the absence as a "real disappointment".

"To secure a just transition to a safe climate future we all need to be included in real action. Schools were notably absent from the Government’s firm plans on coal today."

During the announcement, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said while schools on principle would be included in the change, this would be "subject to further work and report back on when the offsetting obligation applies and the feasibility of their inclusion".

If the Government wants to show its commitment to battling climate change, the country's schools need the support to make the changes necessary, Rutherford said.