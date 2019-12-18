Te reo names given to exoplanet and host star after Kiwis win naming rights in global competition

Two New Zealanders have won the opportunity to name an exoplanet - a planet outside the solar system - and its host star, as part of a global competition.

After many suggestions were put forward, including the name Jacinda after the Prime Minister and her daughter's name Neve, the names Kererū and Karaka were selected.

Naming rights were so sought after that almost 400,000 suggestions were received from 110 countries - all of them as part of a contest being run by the International Astronomical Union.

Royal Astronomical Society NZ leader Carolle Varughese said since many suggestions were names in te reo, they got extra guidance from a panel when selecting the name.