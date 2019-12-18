TODAY |

Te reo names given to exoplanet and host star after Kiwis win naming rights in global competition

Source:  1 NEWS

Two New Zealanders have won the opportunity to name an exoplanet - a planet outside the solar system - and its host star, as part of a global competition.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Leader of the Royal Astronomical Society NZ, Carolle Varughese, talks about the chosen names. Source: Breakfast

After many suggestions were put forward, including the name Jacinda after the Prime Minister and her daughter's name Neve, the names Kererū and Karaka were selected.

Naming rights were so sought after that almost 400,000 suggestions were received from 110 countries - all of them as part of a contest being run by the International Astronomical Union.

Royal Astronomical Society NZ leader Carolle Varughese said since many suggestions were names in te reo, they got extra guidance from a panel when selecting the name. 


New Zealand
Space
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Final goodbye: Remembering the influential people who died in 2019
2
Simon Bridges sends Breakfast hosts 'slightly awkward and weird' Christmas gifts
3
Bodies of people missing from Whakaari/White Island may never be found, police admit
4
Surveillance fears over plans to put sensors in state houses
5
John Campbell sits next to sleeping child at food bank, livid at state of poverty in NZ
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:43

Fundraising driver underway to bring some festive cheer to boy who lost mother in crash
00:35

Four-year-old girl born with illness to be reunited with twin sister for Christmas
04:54

What new technological innovations can the world expect in the 2020s?

Fishing and tour operators struggling as rāhui remains in place after White Island eruption