Te Arawa River Iwi Trust chairman charged with corruption, perverting the course of justice

Source:  1 NEWS

Roger Pikia, the chairman of Te Arawa River Iwi Trust (TARIT), has appeared in court on a variety of charges including perverting the course of justice — all related to his role as chairman.

Roger Pikia. Source: Te Arawa River Iwi Trust.

The 52-year-old did not enter a plea when he appeared in the Auckland District Court today on charges of obtaining by deception, corrupt acceptance of gift by an agent, receiving a secret reward for procuring a contract, perverting the course of justice and conspiracy to commit an offence.

The charges are in relation to Pikia’s role as chairman of TARIT and its investment company THL Limited.

The trust represents the interests of the three Te Arawa River iwi in the Upper Waikato River catchment area and aims to improve the wellbeing of the river, its tributaries and environs.

A co-defendant of Pikia, who is charged with ‘conspiracy to commit an offence’, was not present during the hearing.

Pikia has been remanded on bail to reappear in the Auckland District Court on 26 February.

