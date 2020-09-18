Tauranga woman's whereabouts remain a mystery nearly six weeks after last speaking to family

Police are renewing calls for information about a woman who has been missing for nearly six weeks.

Rebeka Storey. Source: NZ Police

Rebeka Storey of Tauranga told her family on September 5 that she was driving from Tauranga to her sister's home in Ranfurly.

She said she would camp along the way in her white Suzuki Swift, registration number CWD620.

Storey was last seen at 11.47pm at the Caltex in Greerton, Tauranga on September 5.

Rebeka Storey's vehicle recovered in the Manganuku campsite - a Suzuki Swift, registration CWD620. Source: NZ Police

Her car was then recorded travelling south down the Tauranga Eastern Link about 12:31am that day.

Around midday on Sunday, September 6, the Swift was seen at the Manganuku camp site on State Highway 2 in the Waioeka Gorge near Gisborne.

She never made it to her sister's home in Ranfurly and has not been in touch with family.

Police recovered her car from the campsite and have extensively searched the surrounding area.