Tauranga man rewarded for starting group that inspires men to give back to the community

A Tauranga man who started a group bringing together men to share their skills and work on projects for the local community has been named the latest ASB Good as Gold - Santa Edition winner.
David Harper started charity Men's Shed nearly 10 years ago, which gives men a space to learn as they help out with projects from woodworking repairs for the local charity shops to making toys for children in need.
As part of his prize, Mr Harper received $4000 to take a well-deserved break from the Shed and enjoy his Christmas.