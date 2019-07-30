TODAY |

Tauranga baker wins record seventh NZ Supreme Pie Award

A Tauranga baker has taken out a record seventh Bakels New Zealand Supreme Pie Award for his mince and cheese pie tonight.

Patrick Lam of Patrick’s Pies Café and Bakery in Tauranga cemented his reputation as the king of New Zealand pie makers with his latest Supreme Award for his pie.

The awards were announced tonight in Auckland.

The event was coined as the Search for the Lost City of Pies, exploring the far reaches of New Zealand to find victorious pies befitting a gold, silver or bronze award in the 11 finalist categories.

According to Bakels: "On July 25, the judges, including celebrity chef judge Gareth Stewart, began the task at dawn of finding a winner from 5326 pies entered by 553 bakers. It took nearly nine hours."

Bakels NZ managing director Brent Kersel says: "The Supreme pie was absolute perfection. The pastry was golden, with perfect lamination, flaky, and a delight to bite into.

"The filling though surprised us. It was like the cheese had been swirled through the mince and the way it blended in your mouth as a result was exceptional, delicious."

Mr Lam won the supreme trophy, two golds and two bronze awards that netted him $9,500 in prize money.

Patrick Lam (centre) celebrates winning 2019 Bakels New Zealand Supreme Pie Award. Source: 1 NEWS
