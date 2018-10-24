TODAY |

Tasman police discover underground bunker with 'sophisticated cannabis growing operation'

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Tasman

Two men, aged 72 and 63, have been arrested and $5 million in assets have been seized following a major operation in the Tasman district.

Police carried out a covert investigation over several months into the commercial cultivation and widespread supply of cannabis throughout the West Coast and Canterbury, police said in a statement.

Police from around the Tasman district yesterday executed a search warrant at a large rural property in Kaniere, where they found a large underground bunker with a sophisticated cannabis growing operation. A large number of firearms have also been seized.

Police are expected to remain at the scene for a number of days.

On September 9, a 72-year-old Ngahere man was arrested after a search warrant was carried out at his address. The man has been charged with possession for supply of cannabis and is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on September 30.

A 63-year-old man has also been arrested and charged with cultivating cannabis, as well as selling cannabis. He is due to appear in Greymouth District Court today.

Assets estimated to be worth $5 million have been seized by the Southern Asset Recovery Unit.

West Coast area commander inspector Jacqui Corner said information and tip-offs from members of the public have been "instrumental in police being able to prosecute these offenders and take their assets".

"With the scale and seriousness of offending police needed to carefully consider and thoroughly investigate the offending of these groups as well as their assets and put them out of business for good.

"Our investigation team has spent months working to dismantle this drug supply, and in doing so have prevented significant harm reaching our communities," Ms Corner said.

"Drug use is a driver of numerous other crimes so operations of this nature will continue to be a priority for Tasman District Police."

Anyone with information on drug-related offending has been urged to contact police, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Tasman
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:52
Jacinda Ardern's Japan trip off to bumpy start as she names wrong nation
2
Government can afford to be more flexible in its approach to Ihumātao, expert says
3
Shane Jones disappointed 'richest tribe in the country', Tainui, didn't buy Ihumātao land itself
4
'Let's keep this internal' - Labour told sexual assault complainants not to go to police, Paula Bennett claims
5
Exclusive: Corey Webster offered Breakers over $100k of his own money to leave but was rebuffed
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Wellington ferry terminal closes over earthquake risk
00:34

Man pleads guilty to shotgun murder of young father outside South Auckland shops
00:21

Money laundering accused plead not guilty
03:05

Kīngitanga kicks Ihumātao to Government