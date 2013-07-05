TODAY |

Tasman area highway closed for hours after spill involving 700 litres of caustic soda

Source:  1 NEWS

State Highway 60 will be closed for seven hours following a chemical spill on the Tākaka Hill Highway in the Tasman area.

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS

Seven-hundred litres of sodium hydroxide, otherwise known as caustic soda, is leaking from a truck on to the road. It is still unclear as to what caused the leak.

St John sent two ambulances to the scene, but the status of the potential patients was not immediately known.

Nearby staff from Fonterra Tākaka are assisting Fire and Emergency NZ with the clean-up.

Police are advising motorists to expect delays.

New Zealand
Accidents
Tasman
Transport
