Taranaki teen crowned Miss Teenager Universe Oceania 2019 in Guatemala

A 15-year-old student from New Plymouth was crowned Miss Teenager Universe Oceania 2019 in Guatemala last night.

Courtney Pierce, from Sacred Heart College Girls' College, also wowed the judges to receive the Best National Costume design at the world pageant final.

"It’s definitely a step in the right direction to support me in my dream to become a model," the youngster said after the win.

Courtney competed alongside 35 Miss Teenager Universe contestants from throughout the world at the final on Sunday.

She competed in a week long series of challenges in modelling, fashion, swimwear, public speaking, and interview, along with the preparation of the final show.

Contestants also went sightseeing around Guatemala and visited a local orphanage.

But Courtney’s winning National Costume, engineered by her father Murray Pierce and gown design inspired by her mother Vicki Pierce, won over the eight international pageant judges.

The title win of Miss Teenager Oceania is on top of her recent pageant wins, including her regional title Miss Teen Taranaki, and her national Miss Teenager New Zealand title.

Courtney enjoys all things within the beauty industry from fashion design, fitness, to skincare and make-up. Courtney has a passion for modelling and hopes to pursue a career in modelling in the future.