Taranaki mum starts brownie business after losing accounting job, fulfilling decades-long dream

Source:  1 NEWS

Taranaki mum-of-three Sarah Stainthorpe says being made redundant from her accounting job last year was one of the best things that’s ever happened to her. 

Sarah saw an opportunity to courier some happiness around the country and keep the bills at bay. Source: Seven Sharp

That’s because it kick-started her brain into thinking about what else she was good at. One skill stood out: brownie baking, a passion of hers for more than 20 years. 

"It's now or never. I'm 47 years old. It just was like, ‘Well, let's give it a crack,’"  Stainthorpe told Seven Sharp. 

Just eight weeks into her venture, Stainthorpe has cracked a recipe for success. About 450 chocolate brownies destined for all over New Zealand pass through her farmhouse kitchen in Hillsborough every week. 

"Invercargill, Auckland, Tauranga, Wellington, Napier, Nelson, Dargaville, Hamilton, Palmerston North, Whanganui. You name it. I’m just amazed.”

Her advice to others dealt with a cruel blow and wondering if they, too, can monetise their talents is to just give it a go. 

“I didn't want to get to the end of my life and go, ‘I really wish I'd tried selling my brownies.' 

“Now I'm doing it. If I’m doing it, seriously anyone can do it."


