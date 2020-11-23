TODAY |

Taranaki man's pride and joy 'Cybertruck' sold to new owner

Source:  1 NEWS

A home-made Tesla Cybertruck - as in, an old, broken down Toyota Vitz with plastic covers on it - has sold on Trade Me for $999.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Merv used scrap metal and the chassis of an old Toyota Vitz for his creation. Source: Seven Sharp

The 2000 Toyota Vitz had seen better days, so seller Sandmerv gave it a spruce up in a style even Elon Musk would appreciate.

"Tesla cyber vitz, runs fine, was rolled a few years back, so I made it look better - that's debatable - 4wd with mean mud tyres," he said.

The comments section has drawn some curly questions for the seller.

"Will I be sued by Elon Musk for driving that?" one person asks. "Probably," the seller simply replied.

Unfortunately, due to not having many of the required safety features, the vehicle is not roadworthy so would have to be used as an art piece instead.

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:52
Fair Go: Invercargill woman falls victim to sophisticated online scam while toy shopping
2
'Stuff those guys' - Eugene Bareman unloads on David Higgins, Joseph Parker's team in fiery rant
3
Public warned after 'dangerous' man escapes police custody in Hamilton
4
Government's response to benefit increase request labelled 'gaslighting' by poverty group
5
'Robbery, but it's legal' - Immigrants feel scammed after visas weren't processed, no refunds given
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Samoan-born Kiwi airman's pandemic response, Pacific aid work recognised

Man dies in light aircraft crash near Upper Hutt
24:43

Inside Parliament: Threats from China over Five Eyes Hong Kong criticism

National release terms of reference into election loss review