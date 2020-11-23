Taranaki man's pride and joy 'Cybertruck' sold to new owner

A home-made Tesla Cybertruck - as in, an old, broken down Toyota Vitz with plastic covers on it - has sold on Trade Me for $999.

The 2000 Toyota Vitz had seen better days, so seller Sandmerv gave it a spruce up in a style even Elon Musk would appreciate.

"Tesla cyber vitz, runs fine, was rolled a few years back, so I made it look better - that's debatable - 4wd with mean mud tyres," he said.

The comments section has drawn some curly questions for the seller.

"Will I be sued by Elon Musk for driving that?" one person asks. "Probably," the seller simply replied.