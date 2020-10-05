Taranaki farmer flabbergasted NZ Post sent prized taxidermy fish to wrong island

A Taranaki farmer is flabbergasted New Zealand Post sent his prized fish not only to the wrong town, but the wrong island.

Carl Linnell sent his 3.2 kilogram gurnard from Opunake to Foxton but it was miss-sorted, and ended up travelling another 550 kilometres to Christchurch.

"That fish was a special fish. That was the last day my mate Craig had come out on the boat before he got … taken away from us.

Craig Stills died in a car crash during Alert Level 4 lockdown and Linnell wanted to get the fish taxidermied, so it could sit pride of place alongside his other prize catches.

Linnell is upset numerous phone calls to NZ Post failed to resolve the issue.

"Just want to know what’s the story and how it got down there instead of the place it’s supposed to go," Linnell told Fair Go.

The fish was delivered late, meaning it was unable to be taxidermied.

NZ Post said they miss-sorted the fish and apologise for the delayed delivery. They also say fish are a prohibited item and shouldn't be posted. Mr Linnell clearly labelled the package fish, and sent it with the help of the NZ Post representative in Opunake.

"Carl chose one of our cheaper and therefore slower services, which didn’t help matters."

NZ Post have given Linnell $100 to assist with the taxidermy of the next fish Mr Linnell plans to catch in honour of his deceased friend.