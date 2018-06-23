Tangi to be held for former Labour MP and Māori Affairs Minister Koro Wētere

One of Labour's Longest serving MPs, Koro Wētere, will be laid to rest today at his family cemetery near Te Kuiti after lying in state at Turangawaewae Marae.

The former Minister of Māori Affairs died on Saturday aged 83 after a battle with prostate cancer.

During his almost three decade career in Parliament he helped introduce major legislative changes regarding historical treaty claims and was a staunch advocate for Te Reo Māori.

Mr Wētere was first elected to the Māori electoral seat of Western Māori in 1969 - and would remain in the seat for the next 27 years.

Former Prime Minister and Labour Party leader Sir Geoffrey Palmer worked closely with Mr Wētere when the party was elected into government in 1984.

Mr Palmer said he played an important role in the extension of the jurisdiction of the Treaty of Waitangi Tribunal - allowing it to hear claims back to 1840.

Another former prime minister and former National Party leader, Jim Bolger, said he worked closely with Mr Wētere on issues in the King Country.

Mr Bolger said Mr Wētere was a leading figure in helping Tainui to take the brave step in becoming the first iwi settle their Treaty of Waitangi claim in 1995.