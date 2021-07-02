TODAY |

Talley’s launches independent review in response to allegations in 1 NEWS story

Talley’s has commissioned an independent review in response to allegations resulting from a 1 NEWS investigation.

Talley’s CEO Tony Hazlett confirmed the review after a number of 1 NEWS stories in recent days.

A whistleblower from the company shared images of filthy conditions at the company’s Ashburton factory, while also alleging there were a number of health and safety breaches.

“We will be commencing an independent investigation by a suitably qualified health and safety expert to look specifically at the practises and allegations made regarding the Ashburton plant,” he said.

“The company is in the process of appointing an appropriate reviewer who has the skills and availability to commence that immediately. Part of that review will be setting up a channel where current and former employees can put any safety concerns to the reviewer candidly and anonymously if they would like.

“We believe an independent and expert review is the best way of addressing these recent allegations.”

Hazlett also welcomed an additional review WorkSafe, who yesterday said they would take a “close look” at the company’s operations.

He offered “the company’s full cooperation into their review of Talley’s health and safety practises across all sites”.

