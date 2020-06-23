Tale of homeless man sneaking into managed isolation hotel may be 'urban myth' - Dr Bloomfield

Bold claims that a homeless man managed to sneak into a Government-managed isolation facility and enjoy a five-star stay may not be true, according to the Director-General of Health.

Today Dr Ashley Bloomfield poured cold water on the reports.

"As far as we can tell, this cannot be verified and may well be an urban myth. Sorry to disappoint you there," he told media in today's daily briefing.

Last week, National MP Michael Woodhouse claimed a homeless man managed to bluff his way into a five-star hotel being used for isolating new arrivals.

Mr Woodhouse, the Opposition spokesperson for health, made the claim while being interviewed by MediaWorks' The AM Show.

"He hadn't come back from overseas, he just joined the back of the queue two weeks ago, and spent a fortnight getting three square meals and a bath every day on the Government," he told the programme.

While Dr Bloomfield says they can't verify those allegations, he says anyone with information about this supposed person should get in touch.

The bold claim came just a day after Mr Woodhouse revealed the two women who had been released on compassionate leave, without being tested for Covid-19, didn't travel directly to Wellington as the Ministry of Health said.

That revelation was confirmed the next day by Dr Bloomfield, although he denied the women were given a "kiss and a cuddle" by the people they met up with.

Also at today's briefing, Dr Bloomfield announced two new confirmed Covid-19 cases, both in managed isolation facilities.

It brings the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 10, with all but two in managed isolation or quarantine facilities.

